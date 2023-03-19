x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Sideshow temporarily shut down northbound I-5 in Stockton, police say

The California Highway Patrol said the people in the sideshow scattered once police arrived.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow temporarily brought traffic along northbound Interstate 5 in Stockton to a halt Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesperson Officer Ruben Jones said no arrests were made because the people participating in the sideshow scattered when police arrived.

Jones said CHP received reports that dozens were doing donuts on Interstate 5, however, it's not clear how many people were actually involved or what happened.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out