Sideshow temporarily shut down northbound I-5 in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow temporarily brought traffic along northbound Interstate 5 in Stockton to a halt Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesperson Officer Ruben Jones said no arrests were made because the people participating in the sideshow scattered when police arrived.

Jones said CHP received reports that dozens were doing donuts on Interstate 5, however, it's not clear how many people were actually involved or what happened.

