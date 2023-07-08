Sacramento City Councilmember introduces new ordinance to crack down on sideshows

Councilmember Lisa Kaplan hopes stiffer penalties and impounding cars will help curb sideshow activities within the city and county.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — The investigation continues after multiple sideshows popped up throughout the city and county this weekend, with one of those shows leaving an innocent bystander's car in flames. The activity has one councilmember fed up, and she's working on a plan to hopefully put an end to the activity.

The sideshows in Sacramento city and county had police officers doing their best to keep up.

"They then follow the slideshow throughout the city, multiple different intersections that they stopped at. This occurred from, like I said, about midnight until a little bit after five in the morning," said Officer Anthony Gamble, spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department.

At one of the sideshows at Norwood Avenue and Bell Avenue, an innocent bystander ended up losing his truck by just being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"This subject was just trying to drive through, was not part of the sideshow. He was then approached by several other individuals who started vandalizing his vehicle. The person got out of the vehicle, and then some type of incendiary device or some type of something used to start a fire was thrown into the vehicle," said Captain Justin Sylvia spokesperson for Sacramento Fire Department.

No arrests or citations have been made as police say resources were slim with the amount of sideshows that popped up. For Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, she says enough is enough.

"Not in our jurisdiction. Not in our county. Not in our region," Kaplan said.

During next week's Law and Legislation meeting, Kaplan says she's going to introduce a new ordinance that will stiffen the penalties on sideshow participants and specators.

"We're going to make it really expensive. I'm not looking to necessarily criminalize it, but you're going to lose your car and it's going to cost thousands and thousands of thousands of dollars," said Kaplan.

On top of losing your car, Kaplan said violators will also be responsible for paying the city to paint over the tire marks left in the streets, a citation of a thousand dollars and court fees.

"We're going to take your car, and I know their cars, their pride and joy, and they put thousands of dollars into it. So, it's called 'Don't do it,'" she said.

The ordinance will be presented to the city's Law and Legislation Committee next week before fully going to city council for adoption. Until then, Kaplan's message is clear.

"Our communities deserve to be safe," she said.

Sacramento police say there are places where people can do donuts and race legally. Those places include the Sacramento Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Thunder Hill. Police urge people to do their research before going to these locations.

WATCH ALSO: