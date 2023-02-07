x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Sideshow reported nearby before 19-year-old was shot, killed in Stockton

Police said a sideshow was reported a block away from the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. The shooting itself was reported around 2:30 a.m.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow was reported about 30 minutes before a nearby shooting happened in Stockton.

The shooting itself happened on July 2 near Main Street and Rendon Street around 2:30 a.m. The sideshow was reported just after 2 a.m. in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Main Street, just a block away from where the shooting would happen.

The victim, only described as a 19-year-old man from Sacramento, was found shot nearly a mile away from the scene by responding officers. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

No motive or suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can reach out to Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 and reference report # 23-21022. 

Police are seeking information that can help identify the person responsible for the deadly shooting.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sideshow crackdown fining spectators $1,000 in Turlock

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out