Manteca, Stockton police arrest 3 after breaking up 150-200 car sideshow

Stockton and Manteca police said they broke up a 150 to 200 car sideshow in Manteca over the weekend.

MANTECA, Calif. — Manteca and Stockton police towed away five vehicles and arrested three people after breaking up a 150 to 200 car sideshow over the weekend, officials said.

The bust from the San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force happened on Saturday evening at the Grocery Outlet parking lot on Yosemite Avenue.

Manteca police said they did more than 60 traffic stops, issued more than 35 citations, towed five vehicles, and arrested three people during the event.

Police said two people were arrested for reckless driving, and a third person, identified as Chayse Lee, 23 of Lathrop, was arrested on charges including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.