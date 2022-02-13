Law enforcement looking for ways to pump the breaks on massive sideshows in California

Some neighbors in the Arden Arcade area say sideshows are a weekly occurrence that's essentially become white noise.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A massive sideshow disrupted a popular Sacramento County shopping center at Marconi and Fulton Avenue Saturday night.

The illegal flaming exhausts, screeching tires, and firework booms were all caught on camera and posted to Snapchat by a group of people, who appeared to be taking part in a sideshow.

By Sunday, tire marks were all that was left in the Town and Country Village in Arden Arcade. Some neighbors in the area say the sideshows are a weekly occurrence that's essentially become white noise.

Others say they took part in them when they were younger and don't see sideshows as a big deal. However, the California Highway Patrol does and is looking to crack down on them.

"We can and we all must do better to eradicate the injuries and the deaths, particularly when we know that these are preventable, and they're caused by unsafe driving behavior," Amanda Ray, CHP commissioner, said back in December.

At the time, Ray was announcing a new grant to curb street racing and sideshows.

She said at least 30 people have died because of illegal street racing across California since 2015.

The Communities Against Racing and Sideshows grant will pour $800,000 toward deterring the crimes, which includes undercover operations, proactive patrol operations, local high school presentations, and a public awareness campaign.



In October, Governor Gavin Newsom also signed into law stiffer penalties for those caught taking part in the illegal street events, which include a license suspension for up to 6 months.

