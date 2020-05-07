One dead, one missing, two injured after Sierra County shooting, deputies say

A minor is reportedly lost in Sierra County after a shooting that left one dead and put two others in the hospital, deputies said.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead, another missing, and two others are hospitalized after a Friday afternoon shooting in rural Sierra County, according to a press release from the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in northwest Sierra County on July 3, around 4 p.m. Two people had been shot and were being driven to the Cal-Ida area, about an hour north of Grass Valley. They were later airlifted to a hospital to treat their injuries, which the sheriff’s office described as non-life-threatening.

A minor who reportedly ran away during the shooting called the sheriff’s office to tell them they were lost and that there was a third shooting victim in the same area where the first two had been shot. First responders found the third victim dead when they arrived on scene. Law enforcement is still searching for the missing minor.

The sheriff’s office has not released the gender or ages of any of the people involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting can contact the Sierra County Sheriff's Office at (530) 289-3700.

The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is searching for the shooting suspect.

