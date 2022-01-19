6 busted in Sacramento for giving alcohol to minors, police say

These arrests were made while the Sacramento Police Department was conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap with California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agents.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that they arrested six suspects for furnishing alcohol to minors back on Dec. 9.

One of the six people arrested was also found to be in possession of a loaded firearm during the operation and was arrested in the north area of Sacramento on multiple firearm violations, according to police.

This program has the goal of reducing the availability of alcohol to minors by holding adults accountable for purchasing alcohol for those younger than 21 years old.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, "under the program, a minor under the direct supervision of peace officers, solicits adults outside of ABC-licensed establishments and asks patrons to buy them alcohol. The minor indicates in some way that he or she is underage and cannot purchase alcohol."

If the adult agrees to buy alcohol for the minor, the police must then cite and release the individual for giving alcohol to the minor.

The penalty for this offense is a minimum fine of $1,000 and 24 hours of community service.