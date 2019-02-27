ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police have an open investigation to determine a cause of death after finding what appeared to be human remains in Roseville.

Police were notified of the bones on Feb. 12. The reporting call had said that the bones were found in a wooded area near the 600 block of Riverside Avenue.

Police partnered with the Placer County Coroner's Office and the Chico State Anthropology program to do a search of the Riverside Avenue property.

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the deceased individual was a dark haired male and roughly 6'2.

Experts believe that the remains have been there for about two years.

Authorities say that there is an open investigation to determine the cause of death, however, it's unknown whether foul play was involved.

Those with information about the remains or possible identity of the deceased can contact Detective Marks at dmarks@roseville.ca.us.

