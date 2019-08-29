TRACY, Calif. — A homicide in Tracy devastated the family of Parmjit Singh and community members, and, now, days after the stabbing that claimed his life, Singh's family has announced a $20,000 reward to whoever can help lead police to an arrest.

Singh was attacked in Gretchen Talley Park near Drove Drive and Egret Drive around 9 p.m. on August 24. Neighbors and even police know the neighborhood as a quiet place which is not far from a local elementary school.

With a community in mourning, hundreds poured out in solidarity for Singh at a Wednesday vigil. It was filled with those who knew him personally and others that wanted to pay their respects.

Singh himself was an immigrant who came to Tracy from India about three years ago and was an active member of the Sikh community, his family told ABC10.

Community members remember Singh as a kind man, "a ray of sunshine", and as a gentleman.

Currently, Tracy police can't say whether or not his killing was a hate crime.

