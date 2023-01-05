Slain UC Davis student was free spirit who wanted to see 'goodness around him'

"Karim is gone. We were just doing his funeral arrangements rather than preparing for his graduation party or his wedding later on."

DAVIS, Calif. — The family of Karim Abou Najm is taking his death one day at a time after he was killed at Sycamore Park Saturday night.

"Karim was a wonder of energy, a free spirit. Someone who just wants to see goodness around him," said Majdi Abou Najm, Karim's father.

He said the 20-year-old UC Davis student was taking a route he'd taken many times before.

"This path that he took in his last journey home is the same path that we do every day. I walk to my office at UC Davis, and he bikes to classes at UC Davis," said Majdi.

Majdi always believed the route felt safe.

"Karim is gone. We were just doing his funeral arrangements rather than preparing for his graduation party or his wedding later on," he said.

Others in the community are surprised to learn that just two days before, another stabbing at Central Park claimed the life of a man known as the "Compassion guy," David Breaux.

His friend Americo Meza described Breaux as sweet and full of empathy.

"He was very important for the community. His expression was peaceful, was compassion, empathy, tolerance. His love was unconditional, pure," said Meza.

He recalled that there were many times his friend would raise his spirits.

"We will miss a lot. It's touching my heart. We will miss this guy. It's like an example to be to be in our generation - to live with empathy, with compassion, forgiving everything," said Meza.

The Davis community is left reeling from the loss of two beloved men as police search for who killed them.

Davis police detectives are working with FBI agents to search for who is responsible for the stabbings. They are still trying to determine if they are connected.

A suspect was described as a man about 5'7 to 5'8, around 19 to 23 years old with long, curly and loose hair. He was last seen wearing a white hat and a light-colored t-shirt with a button-up shirt over it.

