2 students accused of social media threats against Elk Grove high school, sheriff says

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two 16-year-old students were arrested on Tuesday for making threats on Instagram against Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, both students face misdemeanor charges for willfully disturbing any public school or any public school meeting. They were both left in the care of their family and promised to appear in court at a later time.

Both of their identities were not released because they are both underaged, but they were described as a boy and girl. It is not clear what the original threats against the school were.

The Elk Grove Unified School District released a statement at the time saying they were aware of the threats made against the school but said law enforcement determined the threats were not credible.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on this case to call 916-443-4351.

