x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Officer shoots, kills person armed with knife in Vallejo, Solano County deputies say

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said an officer shot and killed a person armed with a knife.

More Videos

VALLEJO, Calif. — Deputies have launched an investigation after an officer shot and killed a person in Vallejo.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said deputies got a call just before 7 p.m. to help Vallejo Police Department with a traffic accident where a person was armed with a knife.

Not long after deputies arrived to the scene, an officer opened fire and the person died.

On Facebook, the Solano County Sheriff's Office called on people to keep clear of Pennsylvania and Sutter streets as their investigation continues.

The sheriff's office said more updates will be provided as they become available.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement