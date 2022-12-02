Officer shoots, kills person armed with knife in Vallejo, Solano County deputies say

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said an officer shot and killed a person armed with a knife.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VALLEJO, Calif. — Deputies have launched an investigation after an officer shot and killed a person in Vallejo.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said deputies got a call just before 7 p.m. to help Vallejo Police Department with a traffic accident where a person was armed with a knife.

Not long after deputies arrived to the scene, an officer opened fire and the person died.

On Facebook, the Solano County Sheriff's Office called on people to keep clear of Pennsylvania and Sutter streets as their investigation continues.

The sheriff's office said more updates will be provided as they become available.

WATCH ALSO: