VACAVILLE, Calif — Solano County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men on charges relating to an attempted homicide cold case that goes back two years.

Mark Alan Graham, 52 of Vacaville, and Matthew Michael Quinn, 34, were arrested two years after an alleged attempted homicide, kidnapping, and robbery in 2017.

According to the sheriff's office, the two men allegedly robbed the owners of a marijuana grow in Vacaville. Graham and Quinn allegedly restrained two guards and shot one of them in the leg before leaving with cash and a truck and trailer filled with marijuana plants.

DNA from the Department of Justice Crime Lab linked them to evidence that was left at the crime scene.

Deputies said Graham ran from deputies on Thursday when they tried serving an arrest warrant. Graham asked a work crew to hide him from the deputies, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said Graham hid inside the workers' box truck, but the workers flagged down Vacaville police officers who eventually took him into custody.

WATCH ALSO:

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits