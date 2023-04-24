Solano County man killed in San Francisco shooting, 4 others injured

Two of the four people who were injured in the shooting are from Sacramento County

SAN FRANCISCO — A Solano County man died and four others – including two from Sacramento County – were injured in a Sunday night shooting in San Francisco.

According to a news release from the San Francisco Police Department, it happened around 11 p.m. near Grant and Columbus Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Solano County man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Two other gunshot wound victims, both from Sacramento County, were found nearby. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two more gunshot wound victims, a man from Alameda County and a woman from Contra Costa County, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before police arrived.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators say it was an isolated incident and not a random shooting.

None of the victims have been identified yet. Anyone with information can call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

