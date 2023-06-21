Solano County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers impersonating deputies

In a recent case, the scammer texted the would-be victim a warrant for their arrest.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Solano County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam where a person impersonates a law enforcement officer in an attempt to get money from someone.

They said they have dealt with phone calls where scammers are impersonating an officer in the past, but in this recent case, the scammer texted the would-be victim a warrant for their arrest.

In a recent case, Undersheriff Brad DeWall said the caller claimed to be a Solano County deputy and asked the victim for payment to avoid arrest. He said the caller even shared a copy of an arrest warrant with the would-be victim through a text message, asked them to go to the bank and let them know when they arrive.

Undersheriff DeWall said the caller also asked for their location and what car the person would be driving. He said the would-be victim grew suspicious when the meetup was mentioned and hung up.

The sheriff's office said they would never do something like that and is warning residents not to fall for this tactic.

"We would not do that by mail. We would not do that by call, definitely not by text, and it's unheard of that you would be texting a copy of a warrant," Undersheriff DeWall told ABC10.

The sheriff's office is reminding people not to share their personal or financial information or agree to meet up for something like this.

"You never want to agree to meet with somebody that is trying to solicit funds to resolve what they're telling you is a warrant because that's something that we don't do in Solano County," said DeWall.

He said if the sheriff's office needs to contact someone, deputies would try to reach them in person at their home.

If you get a call or text that seems suspicious, notify local law enforcement.

