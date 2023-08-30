Sonoma County man sentenced to 6 years in prison for child pornography

U.S. Attorney's Office officials said the 71-year-old had thousands of images and hundreds of videos containing abuse imagery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A Sonoma County man was sentenced to six years in prison after he received and shared child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on David Zappa's home in February 2015 and found he was in the process of downloading child pornography files.

Overall, U.S. Attorney's Office officials said the 71-year-old had thousands of images and hundreds of videos containing child sexual abuse imagery.

In addition to six years in prison, he will also face 10 years of supervised release.

WATCH MORE: Modesto officials express concerns over attempted kidnapping near schools