Police: Man in Sonora home invasion had been hired as mover before crime

SONORA, Calif. — One of the men in a home invasion robbery in Sonora was previously hired as a mover for the victimized family, police said.

According to Sonora Police Department, the four men in the September 2021 home invasion were identified as Rickey Auelua, 25; Johnathan Bachman, 25; Gabriel Cordero, 20; and Manuel Reymundo Jr, 18. All of the men are from Stanislaus County.

Police said an 82-year-old homeowner and her daughter had recently moved to the area when they were woken up by four masked men armed with a gun that broke into their home. They were tied up, threatened and robbed of about $100,000 in belongings, which included cash, guns, jewelry and art.

Neither person was physically hurt during the home invasion.

Police eventually learned one of the suspects worked for the moving company the family hired for their move, which gave the suspects knowledge of the home's layout and contents.

The suspects were tracked to Stanislaus County. Sonora Police Department worked with Modesto police to execute their warrants.

The men pleaded guilty as part of package deal to charges of home invasion robbery and admitted to acting in concert during the crime. Auela also admitted to prior strike conviction.

Three of the men are already serving prison sentences for crimes they did after the home invasion.

Auelua's overall imprisonment was increased to 10 years, Bach's imprisonment was increased to 17 years, Cordero's imprison was increased to 11 years and six months, and Reymundo Jr. is expected to get up to six years in prison.

