4 thieves in Sonora home invasion steal jewelry, cash and firearms, police say

SONORA, Calif. — Police said four thieves stole firearms, cash and jewelry during a Sonora home invasion.

Sonora Police Department said they responded to a home on Park Lane Sunday night for a reported armed robbery around 11:54 p.m.

Police said four masked men forced their way into the home with a gun, subduing the two people inside the home. The suspects rounded up jewelry, paintings, cash and firearms before leaving the area. Police aren't sure how much of each item was taken but said the incident took place between 11:00 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Police are still looking for answers in the home invasion, but investigators believe it was an isolated incident. Police also said the two people in the home were not physically hurt during the incident.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Park Lane, Oakside Drive or East Bald Mountain Road between 11:00 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 to call the police department at (209) 532-8141.