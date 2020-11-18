Woman tried to lure kids from playground at Sonora elementary school, police say

Sonora Police Department said that the staff of the preschool called the police and went into a lockdown on Monday at about 9 a.m.

SONORA, Calif. — A local Sonora preschool was put on lockdown after a woman tried to coax children from the school's playground and attempted to climb the fence to get to them.

The Sonora Police Department said that the staff of the preschool called the police and went into a lockdown on Monday at about 9 a.m.

"Our department would like to commend the quick thinking of the faculty of the preschool," Sonora PD said in a statement. "This is yet another example of how effective continuous training for these types of scenarios can be."

38-year-old Stephanie Grimaldi, a transient woman, refused to follow the commands of the first officer on the scene. She attempted to take the officer's gun at one point, Sonora Police said in a Facebook post.

Grimaldi was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Tuolumne County Jail for attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest with violence and attempting to take an officer's gun, among other charges. Her bail is set at $50,000.

The officer was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is known at this time.

