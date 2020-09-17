Sonora police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old boy

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night near downtown Sonora.

SONORA, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night near downtown Sonora.

The Sonora Police Department says that 911 dispatch received several calls shortly before midnight of shots fired in the area of School Street. Officers were on the scene within a minute of the initial call.

At first, officers could not locate anyone, but a short while later a friend of the victim alerted police that his friend had been shot and taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old sadly died at the hospital.

No other information is available at this time. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.