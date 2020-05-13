Man arrested in 2013 killing of Tahoe gas station clerk

Sean Donohoe was arrested Tuesday, May 12, in the cold case killing of 27-year-old Manpreet Singh of South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Las Vegas man has been arrested as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe that happened nearly seven years ago.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department says FBI agents and Las Vegas police arrested 34-year-old Sean Donohoe Tuesday in the cold case killing of 27-year-old Manpreet Singh of South Lake Tahoe. Surveillance video showed a lone, masked gunman walked into the US Gasoline Station the night of Aug. 6, 2013, shot Singh and left without taking anything.
When the case went cold, it was handed over to the El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force. In 2017, the El Dorado District Attorney's Office posted a video of the incident, hoping to gather new leads. Investigators say they received a tip in the summer of 2019 that helped lead them to Donohoe.
ARREST MADE IN 2013 SOUTH LAKE TAHOE COLD CASE MURDER.
The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Task Force and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department announced the arrest earlier today of a suspect in the 2013 murder of Manpreet Singh, a clerk at US Gas in South Lake Tahoe.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Arrest Made In Cold Case Murder of Manpreet Singh
South Lake Tahoe, CA - Almost seven years ago, on August 6th, 2013, an unknown man wearing a face mask walked into US Gasoline Station at 2470 Lake Tahoe Blvd and shot and killed the clerk, Manpreet Singh, of South Lake Tahoe.
The killer then strolled out the front door and disappeared into the night. The case eventually went cold with no leads. The case was assigned to the El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force, a collaboration between the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Science (BFS), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
In July of 2017, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office posted a video about the homicide in hopes of generating new leads. The video can be seen on the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Website at: https://www.eldoradocoldcase.com/
A witness watched the video and contacted investigators in the summer of 2019. The witness told investigators that 34-year-old Sean Donohoe was responsible for the murder. Sean Donohoe, a resident of South Lake Tahoe in 2013, was currently living in Las Vegas.
Investigators followed the new information and worked on the case extensively since receiving the lead. California DOJ BFS compared DNA evidence collected from the investigation and Sean Donohoe matched that evidence. The El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force traveled extensively to interview all involved parties. Today, with the help of the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Sean Donohoe was arrested for the murder of Manpreet Singh.
If you have additional information on the murder of Manpreet Singh, please contact: Det. Herminghaus, SLTPD at: Jherminghaus@cityofslt.us or by telephone at 530-542-6133 or the Cold Case Task force at Coldcasetaskforce@edcgov.us or 530-621-4590.Posted by El Dorado County District Attorney on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The Californa Department of Justice's Bureau of Forensic Services compared DNA collected at the scene of the 2013 crime with Donohoe, which eventually matched.
If you have any additional information about this incident, you're asked to contact Det. Herminghaus of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at Jherminghaus@cityofslt.us or at 530-542-6133.
RELATED COLD CASE STORIES:
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter