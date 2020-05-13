Man arrested in 2013 killing of Tahoe gas station clerk

The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Task Force and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department announced the arrest earlier today of a suspect in the 2013 murder of Manpreet Singh, a clerk at US Gas in South Lake Tahoe. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Arrest Made In Cold Case Murder of Manpreet Singh South Lake Tahoe, CA - Almost seven years ago, on August 6th, 2013, an unknown man wearing a face mask walked into US Gasoline Station at 2470 Lake Tahoe Blvd and shot and killed the clerk, Manpreet Singh, of South Lake Tahoe. The killer then strolled out the front door and disappeared into the night. The case eventually went cold with no leads. The case was assigned to the El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force, a collaboration between the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Science (BFS), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In July of 2017, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office posted a video about the homicide in hopes of generating new leads. The video can be seen on the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Website at: https://www.eldoradocoldcase.com/ A witness watched the video and contacted investigators in the summer of 2019. The witness told investigators that 34-year-old Sean Donohoe was responsible for the murder. Sean Donohoe, a resident of South Lake Tahoe in 2013, was currently living in Las Vegas. Investigators followed the new information and worked on the case extensively since receiving the lead. California DOJ BFS compared DNA evidence collected from the investigation and Sean Donohoe matched that evidence. The El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force traveled extensively to interview all involved parties. Today, with the help of the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Sean Donohoe was arrested for the murder of Manpreet Singh. If you have additional information on the murder of Manpreet Singh, please contact: Det. Herminghaus, SLTPD at: Jherminghaus@cityofslt.us or by telephone at 530-542-6133 or the Cold Case Task force at Coldcasetaskforce@edcgov.us or 530-621-4590.