SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A South Lake Tahoe man is behind bars after allegedly confessing to family of killing his girlfriend.

Authorities say, just before midnight on Tuesday, they received information from a family member of 60-year-old Paul Hollingsworth, stating that Hollingsworth had confessed to them that he had killed his 70-year-old girlfriend.

Police responded to the couple’s home, located in the 3600 block of Aspen Avenue, along Ski Run Boulevard, where they forced their way inside and found the victim “unconscious and not breathing.”

The victim was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada, where she succumbed to her injuries early Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Hollingsworth and say he is cooperating. Authorities did not say where he was taken into custody.

Hollingsworth is in the El Dorado County Jail on a murder complaint. No other information has been released at this time.

