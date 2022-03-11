South Lake Tahoe Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe police is looking for answers after a robbery suspect held up an employee at gunpoint at a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the robbery around 1:22 a.m. at 800 Emerald Bay Road.
The 7-Eleven employee reported the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers said the unknown suspect came into the store around 1:20 a.m., pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money, according to police.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall. The suspect was wearing all black clothing and a hood over his head with a face covering.
South Lake Tahoe Police is urging anyone with information to contact them: (530) 542-6100
