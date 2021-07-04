1 dead, another injured in South Lake Tahoe shooting

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to reports regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday shooting that left one person dead.

According to a press release from the department, officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, near Sierra Boulevard and Alma Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but later died. Another victim with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police say there is no threat to the community; however, the area where the shooting happened - Sierra Boulevard between Kubel and Rose Avenues - is closed to traffic. Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes until police clear the scene.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victims and do not have any possible suspect information.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department asked anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 530-542-6100 and reference case# 2104-0544.

