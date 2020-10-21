Stabbing suspect in custody, South Lake Tahoe police say

Colin Hague, 62, was taken to the hospital with stab wounds, only to be taken into custody for the crime once released.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Monday evening.

Police responded to a 911 call about a stabbing in progress on Herbert Avenue and found two victims with multiple stab wounds. The officers took the victims to the hospital, and they have since been released.

One patient, Colin Hague, 62, is now in police custody for the stabbing. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, preventing and/or dissuading a witness, and domestic violence.

Because the investigation is still ongoing, there are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.