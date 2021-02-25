Wanted Santa Cruz felon arrested after hours-long standoff in South Lake Tahoe

Scott Nevin drove from Santa Cruz to South Lake Tahoe after law enforcement performed a search warrant at his home. They found over 43 weapons, police say.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 55-year-old convicted felon was arrested after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday, police officials confirmed.

Scott Nevin drove from Santa Cruz to South Lake Tahoe after Santa Cruz County deputies came to his home with a search warrant, according to South Lake Tahoe police. Police say deputies found 43 weapons, high-capacity magazines and tactical vests with Washoe County Sheriff's Office patches.

South Lake Tahoe police say they decided to arrest Nevin in the 3700 block of Alder Avenue after learning he owned a home in Tahoe.

Nevin was out on bail on 50 felony charges and had multiple warrants for his arrest, including domestic violence, felony threats, and intimidating witnesses. Police say he is known for making death threats toward law enforcement.

Officers say they surrounded Nevin's home while they tried to make contact with him. They tried shutting off the power to the neighborhood. Eventually, police convinced him to come outside after they talked to him on the phone.

Nevin was taken into custody with minor injuries even though he struggled with officers during the arrest, police say.

