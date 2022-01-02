Investigation underway into deadly South Land Park shooting

Few details are available, but Sacramento police confirmed one man was shot and killed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has opened an investigation into a deadly South Land Park Shooting Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the police department said the shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of South Land Park Drive.

Few details surrounding the shooting are available at this time, but police have confirmed that one man was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Breaking: @SacPolice confirm one man shot just after 7:30p in 5900 block of S. Land Park. We see a body covered on scene. Police seem to be concentrated outside of Mike’s liquor store. Most of parking lot taped off with crime scene.@ABC10 pic.twitter.com/Xh34dWH9KK — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) January 3, 2022

WATCH ALSO: