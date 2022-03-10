x
Crime

Baby, parents, and uncle kidnapped from South Merced area business, deputies say

Deputies are calling for help as they try find a family that was kidnapped from a South Merced area business.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation into the kidnapping of a family in the South Merced area is underway, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Deputies said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and the baby's uncle Amandeep Singh (39) were taken against their will from a business along the 800 block of South Highway 59.

Few details surrounding the incident have been released at this time. Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages, but they believe the suspect in the kidnapping is armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking that people not approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they're seen. Anyone with information can call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office (209)385-7445.

Credit: Merced County Sheriff's Office
Aroohi Dheri (L), Jasleen Kaur & Jasdeep Singh (Middle), (R) Amandeep Singh

    

