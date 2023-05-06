Man attacked in South Sacramento shares moments leading up to attack

Quy Do decided to fight back because he did not see a gun.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is healing tonight after he says he was violently attacked in South Sacramento over the weekend.

For Quy Do, Bambu in South Sacramento is one of his favorite cafes. He said he used to sit there almost every day, hanging around before work.

Last Saturday, it was supposed to be another day of hanging out at his favorite café, but things quickly took a turn.

"Four of them jumped out and grabbed me, and hold my hand and tried to take my watch. And two of them punched my face...," said Do.

Video captured the intense moments when that group attacked Do at the café, just right near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street. Do said he looked for a gun and didn't see one, so he decided to fight back.

"I just held my watch and try to get away and punch them back and try to get up and run. But they just attacked me, so I fell down like three times," he said.

Luckily, Do said the group ran away with nothing, and he was able to keep his watch, an item he claims is close to his heart.

"This was my dad's. He passed away," Do said.

He's left with some bruises and scrapes, but he's thankful to be alive. After all of this, he said he went back to Bambu the next day to try and see if he could find those responsible. He's hoping that it doesn't happen to anyone else.

"Hopefully,, they have like more officer or security or something like that, and do something there. With me, I'm OK. With other people, I don't think they can handle it," said Do.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they were able to catch two of the suspects yesterday night and that they were juveniles. The other two people involved have not been caught.

