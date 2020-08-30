1 man dead after shooting in South Sacramento

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office believes the shooting was targeted.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting unfolded in South Sacramento on Saturday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to 4700 block of 50th Avenue after getting several Shotspotter activations around 11 p.m.

Arriving deputies found a 28-year-old man who was shot at least once. Deputies said he appeared to have been in a vehicle before getting shot and crashing. Deputies found the vehicle a shot distance away him.

Despite attempts to save the man's life, authorities eventually pronounced him dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office believes the shooting was targeted, but a motive isn't known at this time. No suspect information is available.