'They're still hiding' | Family still seeks answer in deadly South Sacramento hit-and-run

Johnathan Saelee's parents have since moved away from California after so much of the area they lived in reminded them of their late son.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento family is grieving and still seeking answers one year after a deadly, unsolved hit-and-run.

In April 2022, Johnathan Saelee was hit by a car while biking home from a late night shift at Panda Express, suffering serious injuries. The driver fled the scene, and Saelee was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to CHP.

One year later, long after the memorials were cleared, family members say there have not been any significant developments in the case.

"I keep reading our last couple of messages, being like, 'Oh, I'll see you tomorrow,'" said Jasmine Alvarez, Saelee's girlfriend. "It really hurts, because all the stuff you planned, it's just not going to happen anymore."

Saelee's sister, Monica, said she hasn't stopped grieving.

"I think it's at the point where we just need to find out who did it," said Monica Saelee.

While she's still lives in the area, her parents left California for Oklahoma. She said after years of living in the area, everything reminded her parents of Johnathan, and they felt the need to move and start fresh.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the person who killed Johnathan.

"I don't understand how someone could be that heartless to just drive off and not care about him just laying there and just hurting him that badly," said Alvarez.

At the time of the crash, CHP said the vehicle that struck Saelee was a four-door white Ford pickup truck between model years 2008 to 2016 with a missing passenger side mirror.

While Saelee's loved ones are grieving, they still hold out hope for justice.

"I think they should just come out," said Saelee. "Because a year later, and they're still hiding, they're still scared to get caught."

