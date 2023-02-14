South Sacramento neighbors concerned after mother, kids attacked driving through sideshow

"Kind of just drove into it, and before I realized what was going on, my car was surrounded by people."

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — South Sacramento neighbors are concerned after a mother and her four children were attacked during a sideshow over the weekend, saying sideshows are getting out of hand.

The Instagram video shows the scary moments Amanda Hensley and her four children experienced when they drove into a sideshow at the corner of Amherst Street and Meadowview road early Saturday morning.

"Kind of just drove into it, and before I realized what was going on, my car was surrounded by people. When it first started, they were just standing around. There was really nowhere we can go. My middle son started having a panic attack," said Amanda Hensley, a mother of four.

Hensley said that was when she knew she needed to get him out of the situation. But by that point, the mother found herself in the middle of the mayhem.

"While we were being attacked, I definitely was fearful. There was a lot more going on than what these videos floating around are showing. There's speculation that I could have just drove off, but I'm a mom and I'm also an educator. I couldn't have drove off without injuring somebody's child," said Hensley.

Her minivan after the attack ended up with broken windows and dents. The family is so traumatized they no longer want to drive in it.

Dionne Wilson, a grandmother who lives down the road, says because these incidents are happening more often, she's worried for her grandchildren.

"You notice if you see out here, where they have sideshows too, and they like to run out and want to see it, be up and close. I be so scared because I'm scared someone's gonna lose control, hit them or lose control and run into my house or anybody's car. It's dangerous," said Wilson.

Wilson said while she has seen more police in the area, those participating in sideshows need to think about others.

Sacramento police said they are investigating both the assault and the sideshow.

As for Hensley, she's feeling relieved it's all over.

"We are feeling more blessed today that we're alive... and that we have the opportunity to move forward and pick up the pieces," said Hensley as she teared up.

The Sacramento Police Department said participation in a sideshow can result in vehicles being impounded on-scene or at a later time, and it can lead to fines and penalties as well as a suspended license.

People can call 911 or the non-emergency (916) 264-5471, if they see a sideshow in progress and keep a safe distance from the dangerous activity.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with costs in the aftermath of the attack HERE.

WATCH ALSO: