Man shot and killed by a resident he may have been trying to rob in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after Sacramento police said he was shot by a resident in a home he was possibly trying to rob.

Police said the shooting took place Monday morning in the 7300 block of Meadowgate Drive in the South Sacramento area. SPD said, when they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the front of a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

"Based on preliminary information the deceased male may have been involved in a robbery that was occurring inside of the residence" police said in a press release. "A resident of the house then shot the male."

Police said the person who shot the man spoke with the police. SPD said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any details about the shooting, only saying that when the investigation is finished, the case will be sent to the "Sacramento County District Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges are appropriate."

SPD is asking anyone with information to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

The name of the man killed will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next-of-kin is notified.

