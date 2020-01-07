1 dead following morning shooting in south Sacramento

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to a press release, officer were called to the area of 33rd Avenue and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A short time later, paramedics arrived on the scene, but the victims eventually died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police are still investigating the shooting and information about the motive or suspect has not yet been released.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

