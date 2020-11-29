Two men dead in South Sacramento shooting

Sacramento police seek the communities help in the investigation of a shooting in South Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting early Sunday morning in a home on McAllister Avenue west of Freeport Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the residence after 4:15 a.m., they located two adult male victims who were shot inside the home. The Sacramento Fire Department's team arrived and declared both men dead.

The suspect had already fled the scene before the arrival of officers at the South Sacramento home.

Sacramento's homicide detectives took over the investigation. Detectives report, based on the preliminary investigation, the suspect may have been known to the victims, but the circumstances that led up to this shooting are still under investigation.

Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence.

Homicide Investigation - 1400 block of McAllister Avenue



Detectives are conducting an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of McAllister Avenue. Details in link to press release below:https://t.co/LiyRYKzvlN — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 29, 2020

The identities of the men who were shot are to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after the office notifies the victim's next of kin.

The Sacramento Police Department is seeking information from any witnesses of this crime. Officers can be contacted through the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free P3 Tips mobile application.