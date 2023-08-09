3 people shot in south Sacramento

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Gordon Drive

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were shot in south Sacramento Friday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Gordon Drive near Stockton Boulevard around 10 p.m.

The conditions of the other victims are currently unknown. There is little else known about the shooting.

Officials are working in the area and advising people to avoid the scene if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

WATCH MORE: Stockton residents concerned after a rash of thefts in neighborhoods