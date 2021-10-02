Spectators of sideshows in Fairfield could face a misdemeanor charge

The Fairfield City Council approved an ordinance that prohibits gatherings surrounding sideshows that goes into effect starting Oct. 6.

FAIRFIELD, California — Starting on Oct. 6, it will be a misdemeanor offense for spectators who are watching sideshows in Fairfield.

The Fairfield City Council approved an ordinance on Sept. 7 that prohibits gatherings surrounding sideshows.

The Fairfield Police Department said hundreds of people blocking streets in the middle of the night is a problem for the community. They also said the city had several sideshows where people were seriously injured.

According to the police department, the new ordinance bans anyone knowingly becoming a spectator at a sideshow, speed contest or exhibition of speed. The new law also prohibits people from being somewhere where these events are being set up.

The Fairfield ordinance is enforceable on city roadways, public property and private property without the owner's approval. Drivers, passengers and pedestrians must comply.

The rule sets a 200-foot distance around the sideshow because other drivers could be stuck in traffic because of the sideshow.

Those who violate the new law could face six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. The Solano County District Attorney also has the discretion to prosecute the offense as an infraction.