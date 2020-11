Officers were responding to a stabbing call at an apartment on Park City Court just before 8 p.m. when the reported shooting occurred.

Few details are known at this time, but officials told ABC10 that at some point after officers arrived on scene the shooting occurred. No officers were injured. So far there is no word if anyone else was injured.

