Parents arrested after infant girl found with more than a dozen fractures

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A Stanislaus County couple is facing child abuse charges after their 5-month-old baby girl was treated for more than a dozen bone fractures at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera on Tuesday.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted by Child Protective Services (CPS) after the baby’s severe injuries were diagnosed at the hospital.

The parents, 22-year-old Tasawri Ellis and 21-year-old Isabella Ramirez, brought the girl to the hospital on Tuesday, but investigators say they believe the child’s injuries occurred over a period of several days.

In their report, the sheriff’s office said the baby girl sustained “more than a dozen fractures over a large majority of her body consistent with manual twisting, pulling, and squeezing of various limbs and the torso.”

Despite the seriousness of those injuries, she is expected to survive.

Both Ellis and Ramirez were arrested after being interviewed by investigators. They were both booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Ramirez was charged for failure to provide medical care and willful harm or injury to a child. Ellis was charged with failure to provide medical care, willful harm or injury to a child and mayhem.

The infant girl is now in the custody of CPS. There were no other children living in the household.

