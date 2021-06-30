Stanislaus County deputies need help solving 2020 Salida homicide

Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials are asking for help in finding out who shot and killed 30-year-old Jamal Nejat.

SALIDA, Calif. — Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials need help from the public to solve a killing in Modesto in December of 2020.

Sheriff's officials said 30-year-old Jamal Nejat was shot and killed in the parking lot of a business near the 4300 block of Salida Boulevard. First responders transported Nejat to the hospital, where he later died.

Sheriff's officials did not release new information regarding the case.

Those who have information are asked to call 209-525-7083.