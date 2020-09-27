Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot man with hatchet

Two deputies were injured in the altercation with a man who had a hatchet.

MODESTO, Calif. — Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that took place this morning near 800 Business Park Drive in an unincorporated part of Modesto.

Stanislaus County deputies were dispatched to a business on early Sunday morning after a report of a silent burglary alarm.

Seargent Luke Schwartz said the investigation is still ongoing and that currently, the details available to the public are sparse.

However, Schwartz was able to report that deputies found a man in the area of the potentially burglarized business after the dispatcher received the call for the possible burglary. Deputies said locating a Hispanic male, at least 40-years-old, outside of the business upon their arrival. The identity of the suspect was not released.

While attempting to take the man into custody, a struggle ensued, which in two deputies sustaining injuries and the fatal shooting of the suspect. Deputies reported the injuries sustained were caused by the hatchet the suspect had.

Deputies administered emergency first aid on-scene and called for an ambulance for treatment and transportation to the emergency room. Both law enforcement officers were treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.