STOCKTON, Calif. — Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Wall was in court on Tuesday for the first day of his preliminary hearing. He's facing voluntary manslaughter charges after shooting a Modesto woman during a pursuit in Ripon back in February of 2017.

"We love you, you got it," supporters yelled to Wall as he walked into the San Joaquin County Courthouse on Tuesday.

"He was put into a situation that he did not want to be in," Kerrie Crain, organizer of Stand Together To Make a Change said.

RELATED: Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy charged in fatal shooting

Wall was charged for the death of a beloved Modesto restaurant owner, 45-year-old Evin Olsen Yadegar. Her husband, Hanibal, teared up in court when they played the dash camera video that captured the shooting.

The video from the Ripon Police Department is now being used as a key piece of evidence in the case. In court, investigators said deputies were trying to pull a car over after getting reports that the driver had assaulted a security guard at a Hampton Inn in Salida. They say she ignored their commands to open her door.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Thank you Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

But, when deputies thought they had her cornered, dashcam video shows Yadegar didn't get out of her car but seemed to start to back her car up towards other deputies. That's when Wall fired four shots.

Lena Howland ‪Today in court: Justin Wall, a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy accused of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a Modesto woman shot during a pursuit in Ripon. Law enforcement supporters held...

"The lady who was driving the car put it in reverse. She was going to run over his partners and he did what he felt needed in a matter of less than .02 seconds, he had to make that decision," Crain said.

A group of law enforcement supporters outside of his hearing say he was just doing his job.

"He is being wrongfully accused of murder when he was simply out doing his job protecting his community," she said.

RELATED: Deputy-involved shooting sparks investigation in Stanislaus County

A pathologist confirmed in court that Yadegar died from a gunshot wound to the chest. She says Yadegar had internal bleeding, which allowed her to stay alive for a few minutes until she crashed into a home down the block.

That pathologist also confirmed in court that Yadegar showed signs of mental health issues. Yadegar was diagnosed with bipolar 1 disorder, which can include episodes of mania. Medication she was prescribed to keep this under control wasn't found in her system at the time of her death.

"If that lady had stopped and put her hands up and wasn't resisting arrest, Justin would have never even been put in the position that he was to fire his weapon," a law enforcement supporter said outside of his hearing.

ABC10 reached out to Yadegar's husband Hanibal, but he declined to comment.

This preliminary hearing is expected to last for the next three days.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Body cam footage shows deadly shootout involving Napa County deputy

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has released body cam footage of a deadly shootout between a deputy and suspect from Sunday night. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Henry Road, in a rural area just to the southwest of Napa.