Stanislaus County deputies still searching for missing 32-year-old Modesto woman

Susana Torres was reported to be kidnapped by her ex-husband, Javier Chavez, in April. Stanislaus County deputies need help finding her.

MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies still need help solving the disappearance of a 32-year-old Modesto woman who was reported missing in April.

Deputies ask people to watch the surveillance video that shows Susana Torres being abducted in a business parking lot on Butte Avenue in Modesto.

The video shows Torres being led to her car by her ex-husband and suspected kidnapper Javier Chavez. There are several people featured in the footage in the parking lot of the market.

The timestamp on the footage is wrong, according to the sheriff's office. They are looking for witnesses that were there from 5:35 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Torres was kidnapped at gunpoint alongside her two sons, according to investigators. The children were dropped off at Chavez's parents' home.

Torres had a restraining order against Chavez and it was one of many granted only after she provided evidence of rape, Modesto police said.

Those with information regarding Torres' disappearance are asked to call 209-525-7032.

Below is surveillance video provided by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

WATCH MORE: CA Department of Justice to oversee cases where law enforcement shoot unarmed people