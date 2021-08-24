Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in deadly August shooting

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death of Juan Aranda.
According to a news release, Crimes Against Persons detectives, SWAT team members, and other air support and hostage negotiation team members served a homicide arrest warrant in the area of 5400 block of Roselena Way on Aug. 23. 22-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was arrested at his home, interviewed and booked into the Public Safety Center on homicide charges.
Deputies said they had been following leads since Aranda, a Modesto resident, was killed in an overnight shooting that happened in the 5400 block of Cora Way in Keyes.
Circumstances of the case, including motive, are still being investigated by the sheriff's office. The case remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Esquivez at 209-652-1792 or choose to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward in certain instances.