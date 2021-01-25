Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office arrests 4 for buying alcohol for minors

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation to help minimize the availability of alcohol to minors.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office arrested four people for buying alcohol for minors on Friday, Jan. 22.

The sheriff's office conducted an operation called a "Decoy Shoulder Tap," where a minor stands outside a liquor store and asks people going in to buy them alcohol. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the minor is under direct supervision of one of its peace officers. The minor indicates in some way that they are under the age of 21. If the adults agree to buy the alcohol for the minor, they are arrested by officers.

The Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation is supposed to help minimize the availability of alcohol to minors, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. The operation was held in the area of Riverbank in Stanislaus County.

"Statistics show they generally have a higher rate of drunken driving crashes than adults. According to the American Medical Association, underage drinking can increase chances of risky sexual behavior and teen pregnancy, juvenile delinquency, compromise health, and result in unintentional injury and death," they said in their Facebook post.

The people arrested for buying the alcohol for minors will have a minimum fine of $1,000 and must do 24 hours of community service.

