Stanislaus County deputies save woman allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint

Deputies Rescue Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint On June 18, 2023, at 9:41 p.m., Stanislaus Regional 911 received multiple calls about a man armed with a gun who entered a home in the 100 block of S Morgan Road in Turlock and kidnapped a woman. One of the callers was a 12-year-old son of the victim, a 30-year-old who lived at the house. Multiple deputies began responding to the scene, including the air unit. When law enforcement arrived, witnesses confirmed the woman was placed in a car and driven away south on S Morgan Road. With a description of the vehicle and direction of travel, AIR101 was able to locate the car driving at a high rate of speed on Central Avenue. Ground units began responding to catch up to the vehicle that was then traveling south on Kelley Road. The car came to a stop when it reached the Hills Ferry Bridge that was blocked with barricades due to construction. The driver exited the sedan and ran to the victim’s side. When the victim attempted to get away, he grabbed and placed her between himself and deputies who just arrived. Believing Garcia was armed, for the safety of the victim, deputies were giving commands and beginning to negotiate with him. He released the woman and 22-year-old Angel Primitivo Garcia was safely taken into custody. The victim was quickly saved with the help of 911 callers, and witness descriptions of the suspect vehicle, Garcia, and the victim. It is believed Garcia forced entry into the victim’s home, brandished the weapon in a threatening manner, pistol whipped a child, threatened numerous occupants, and dragged the woman, who he was in a previous relationship with, out of the home into his awaiting car. Fortunately, the child had no significant injuries because of the attack. The female victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including scratches and bruises. Garcia was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, domestic violence, child endangerment, burglary, criminal threats, and brandishing of a replica firearm. He remains in custody in lieu of $495,000 bail. #StanCoSheriff #SheriffNews