Stanislaus County deputy hospitalized after crash with DUI driver in Turlock, CHP says

The deputy was hospitalized with major injuries.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after an alleged DUI crash in Turlock.

California Highway Patrol got a call about a crash in Turlock at Tully Road and West Main around 6:50 a.m.

Arriving personnel found a deputy, identified as Caleb Collins with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, lying in the intersection and took him to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto to treat his injuries.

Authorities said Collins was heading westbound on West Main and approaching a green light at Tully when the driver of a ford pickup truck crashed into him.

Police said the driver turned left from eastbound West Main and into Collins' path at the intersection. The crash launched Collins from his motorcycle leaving him with major injuries.

CHP said they identified the driver as David Buhrmann and arrested him on three separate felony charges, including DUI. Officials said Buhrmann was not injured in the crash.