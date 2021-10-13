Stanislaus deputies give all clear after investigation into suspicious package near Waterford | Update

Portions of the mobile home park were temporarily evacuated.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif — Update: 4 p.m.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package reported at a mobile home park near Waterford is not an explosive device.

Deputies responded to investigate the call at the Riverview Mobile Home Park. They have since given the "all clear" for the incident.

Original Story:

Stanislaus County Sheriff's office is investigating reports of a suspicious package at the Riverview Mobile Home Park near Waterford.

Some parts of the park have been evacuated while a bomb team secures the package.

The mobile home park is located at 8200 Jantzen Road outside of Waterford.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package call at the Riverview Mobile Home... Posted by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

