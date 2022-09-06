3 people arrested for allegedly stealing about 450 gallons of fuel from a gas station using a U-Haul

The three suspects were arrested the day after they allegedly stole 450 gallons of fuel, using a U-Haul at a gas station in Livingston.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. — Three people have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than 450 gallons of fuel from underground tanks at a Livingston gas station using a U-Haul, officials with the Livingston Police Department said.

According to police, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday while stealing more gas from the same station.

On June 6, the Livingston Police Department opened an investigation after workers at a gas station reportedly found two suspicious cars in the gas station's parking lot when they arrived to work.

Surveillance video revealed that the occupants of the U-Haul and black Acura stole more than 450 gallons of gas, police say.

Around 3 a.m. June 7, an officer was patrolling the area when he spotted the U-Haul van and a black Acura at the same gas station.

According to police, the hood of the U-Haul was raised and a man was standing next to the van. Officers believe the female occupant of the black Acura was acting as a lookout.

The van's battery was supplying power to a pump inside of the van, officers say. Inside the van, two large containers were receiving gas siphoned from the gas station's underground tank, according to police.

A second man was allegedly found inside of the van manning the pump.

Officers arrested Fresno residents Armajit Singh, 36, Tajinder Singh, 37 and Ashley Say, 36, on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.