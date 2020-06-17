Stepmother arrested in connection with death of 7-year-old Stockton girl

Takiesha Williams, 38, and the young girl’s biological father Billy Williams, 30, are both facing multiple felony counts of child abuse and torture.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The stepmother of a 7-year-old Stockton girl who died from suspected child abuse has now been arrested in connection with the case.

Takiesha Williams, 38, and the young girl’s biological father Billy Williams, 30, are both facing six felony charges of child abuse and one felony charge of torture for the death of 7-year-old Billie Williams.

Takiesha Williams’ arrest comes three weeks after police arrested Billy.

Billie was found dead by Stockton police inside the garage of her North Stockton home on Candlewood Way near Davis Road on May 23. The officers were called to the home to conduct a welfare check. Takiesha Williams was at the time of the welfare check along with five other children.

A representative with the Stockton Police Department said the other children were taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services (CPS).

